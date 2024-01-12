Sarawak set to have brighter future under Abang Johari, says SUPP branch chief

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sarawak is poised for a brighter future ahead under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, said Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

The SUPP Stakan branch chairman in a statement said this is especially with various high impact initiatives introduced by the visionary leader including the setting up of the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund which will pave way for free tertiary education, increased job opportunities and an inclusive government that will ensure shared wealth for all Sarawakians.

“A major milestone was the World Bank’s declaration of our state’s high-income status, surpassing the 2030 target, thus reflecting our robust economic growth.

“Our Premier Abang Johari, with his smart foresight, aims to elevate Sarawakians to attain high-income levels through education, increased infrastructure, modernised agriculture, and innovative economies like carbon trading and storage.

“Other initiatives include expanding green electricity, boosting tourism and hospitality through enhanced connectivity, a proposed Sarawak airline, and aiding small, medium enterprises (SMEs) by acquiring a bank for helping business recapitalisation,” he said in congratulating Abang Johari ahead of his seventh anniversary as the Premier of Sarawak.

He said Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) collaboration with the federal unity government has fostered stability which has been beneficial to the state’s business and economy amidst global uncertainties, especially post pandemic.

“Premier Abang Johari’s unwavering commitment to reclaiming autonomy under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is evident through Sarawak’s representation in the Inland Revenue Board and ongoing efforts to gain control over Bintulu Port, education and healthcare.

“The imposition of sales tax on petroleum exports significantly helped increase our state’s gross income to nearly RM12 billion annually, positioning Sarawak as Malaysia’s highest-earning region,” he said.

He also said that the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 aimed to double the GDP, propelling Sarawak toward a developed state status by 2030.

“Inclusive policies emphasise unity for prosperity, complemented by the groundbreaking Ombudsman Ordinance, enhancing governance efficiency and reducing corruption,” he added.