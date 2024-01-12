Shah Alam man held over Molotov cocktail attack on Beruas MP’s home

IPOH (Jan 12): The police detained a man to help in the investigation into an arson case at the residence of Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham in Taman Semarak Jaya, Ayer Tawar, early Wednesday morning.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that the suspect, in his 30s, was arrested in Shah Alam, Selangor at about 4am this morning.

“The police also seized two mobile phones,” he said, in a statement here today.

He said that checks found that the man had no previous criminal record, and he was remanded for five days until Tuesday for further investigation.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years and a fine, if convicted.

The public with information can channel it to the investigating officer, ASP Mohd Azalan Ab Karim, at O19-3927837 to assist in the police investigation.

Yesterday, the police reportedly recorded statements from seven individuals in connection with the case.

In the early Wednesday morning incident, three cars parked on the porch of Ngeh’s house in Ayer Tawar were damaged when a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the house compound. – Bernama