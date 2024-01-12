Sibu’s Bukit Lima pool roof project to be ready by mid-May

SIBU (Jan 12): The keenly-awaited proposed retrofitting and covered outdoor learning area (COLA) of Bukit Lima swimming pool here, costing about RM2.92 million, is expected to be completed by mid-May.

According to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, the six-month project is funded and implemented by Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC).

The project commenced on Nov 15 and is expected to be completed by May 15.

“The venue had been used to hold swimming competitions.

“Training sessions for athletes would no longer be disrupted in the event of poor weather after the project was completed,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday when asked about the roofing project for this swimming pool.

Izkandar recalled that the request for a roof had been brought up by local swimmers over the years.

“Currently, the pool is off-limits to the public until completion.

“The pool will continue to be maintained by the council throughout the construction,” he said.

He added that the Delta swimming pool, one of the two pools here, was used more for recreational pool and swim training than swimming competitions.

“Competitive swimming has not yet taken place at Delta swimming pool since it is mostly used for public swimming and swim training,” Izkandar said.

Meanwhile, Sibu Amateur Swimming Association (Sasa) president Tony Hii welcomed the latest development at Bukit Lima swimming pool.

“Once completed, it will definitely benefit Sasa swimmers, as we can have more sessions for training and more flexibility in our training schedule,” Hii said.

“Once it is completed, Sasa swimmers will definitely benefit from having additional training sessions and scheduling flexibility,” Hii said.