Simunjan dad who raped, impregnated teen daughter gets 65 years’ jail and 36 lashes

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a father, who was found guilty of three counts of raping his then 16-year-old daughter and impregnating her, to a total of 65 years in jail and 36 strokes of the rotan.

Judge Iris Awen Jon made the ruling against the 51-year-old from Simunjan at the end of the prosecution’s case.

For the first and second charge, the judge sentenced the man to 20 years’ jail with 12 strokes of the rotan for each charge, and ordered for the punishments to run concurrently from today.

For the third charge, the man was sentenced to 25 years in jail with 12 strokes of the rotan, with the punishment to run consecutively after he completes his time for the first two offences.

The man will therefore face 45 years behind bars and 36 strokes of the rotan.

Iris also ordered the father to undergo rehabilitative counselling during his detention under Section 26 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (SOACA) 2017, apart from ordering him to undergo police supervision for two years after serving his sentences under Section 27 of the same Act.

All the charges were framed under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code read together with Section 16 of the SOACA 2017, which carries a jail term of between eight and 30 years, and caning of not less than 10 strokes, while Section 16 of the SOACA 2017 provides for an imprisonment term of up to five years and a minimum of two lashes.

The man committed the offences in a Simunjan longhouse in March, April, and May of 2020.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim, who was 16 at the time, lodged a police report saying she had been repeatedly raped by her father when her mother and siblings were not home.

She initially remained silent about the incidents as she was afraid to tell her mother and other family members due to her father’s hot temper and tendency to berate her mother.

The victim subsequently did a pregnancy test, which confirmed she was with child.

The father was eventually arrested on Sept 27, 2020.

According to the investigation, a chemist report dated Jan 13, 2021 found the victim was pregnant and that her father was also the child’s biological father.

The case saw eight witnesses, including the victim, her mother, several doctors, and police, being called.

DPP Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff prosecuted the case while the man was unrepresented by legal counsel.