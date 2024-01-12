Siniawan man files report claiming RM37,000, gold rings among items stolen from home

KUCHING (Jan 12): A 53-year-old man has filed a police report claiming RM37,000 was stolen from his home in Siniawan bazaar around 5pm yesterday.

When contacted, Bau police chief DSP Jawai Francis Kempas said the victim also reported two gold rings and his passport had gone missing.

“At the moment, we are still trying to track down the suspect, who is yet to be identified,” said Jawai.

She revealed that police had checked CCTV footage of the area but it proved futile as none of it showed the entrance to the victim’s shophouse.

Prior to the incident, the victim said he had gone out and left the front gate unlocked as his mother was sleeping inside.

“The victim told police that he went out to decorate the bazaar in preparation for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

“The location of where the decorations are being set-up was only about 25 metres from his shophouse,” Jawai added.

Upon his return, the victim said he found the drawer where he kept his money and other valuables had been opened and its contents were missing.

He lodged a police report around 9pm last night.

The case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code.