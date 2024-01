SIBU (Jan 12): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will close a portion of Jalan Tong Sang here to road users for two weeks from Monday (Jan 15).

In a press statement today, SMC said the temporary closure is necessary for upgrading works.

“In view of this, SMC appeals to all road users to avoid using that stretch of road during this period of time.

“Any inconvenience caused is very much regretted.”

For more information, contact SMC during office hours on 084-333411.