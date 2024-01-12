S’wak Deputy Minister: Sarikei passenger terminal to be upgraded

SARIKEI (Jan 12): Sarikei Terminal 1, better known as Sarikei Passenger Terminal, will be upgraded and the project will take 10 months to complete, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii.

Speaking to the media after his working visit to the terminal yesterday, he said the project will be fully monitored by the Sarawak Rivers Board, Sarikei.

He was joined by Sarawak Rivers Board Sarikei senior assistant port manager Mohammad Fadzli Noh.

“This effort is to improve the safety of port jetty users and water transportation facilities by providing a safe port place next to the jetty’s pontoon for passengers to board and disembark.

“At the same time, this move is in preparation and a long-term plan to create facilities for ships and boats to anchor in this area which is seen to be able to increase the source of income,” said Huang.

According to Huang, the terminal upgrade is also for the convenience and safety of residents who are still completely dependent on this terminal.

“Currently, there are still many residents in this area who use the terminal’s facilities, especially to unload and carry their agricultural and other products for sale.

“If this facility is upgraded later, we are confident that it will be able to create more comfort and increase the level of safety for users who depend on this facility,” he said.

Meanwhile, Huang advised the public not to approach the restricted or wharf dredging area once the upgrading work has started.

He said warning signs will be placed at the site to prevent any untoward incident.