Thunderstorm, heavy rain, strong winds forecasted in several parts of S’wak, Sabah

KUCHING (Jan 12): Several parts of Sarawak and Sabah may face thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds until 7pm today, according to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

According to a warning issued by MetMalaysia at 4pm, Sarikei (Julau), Sibu (Kanowit and Selangau), Bintulu (Bintulu), Miri (Marudi) and Limbang (Limbang) may experience such weather conditions.

MetMalaysia added that similar weather conditions are also expected over West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Ranau), Tawau (Lahad Datu) and Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan and Beluran) in Sabah.

In another notice, MetMalaysia said continuous rain was expected to occur in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Mukah today.