Triumphant homecoming for first S’wakian crowned Dewi Remaja

KUCHING (Jan 12): Nurelyana Baharin, the first Sarawakian to be crowned Dewi Remaja, received a triumphant homecoming last night.

The 21-year-old won RM10,000, crown, sash, and trophy during the pageant’s finale at the end of last month.

“I want to share positive experiences within the industry. When you’re in this circle, focus on positivity and never have the intention of wanting to join just to get famous,” said Nurelyana, who was also named ‘Dewi Favourite’.

The Kuchingite shared that she put off entering the competition until she completed her Diploma in Theatre from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

“Once I finished studying, I immediately went for the Dewi Remaja audition. I had informed my family that by joining this competition, I aspired to make Sarawakians proud.

“At that time, I didn’t expect to win, and thankfully, I am from Sarawak, and I won, so I am very happy and proud,” she said.

According to her, the best moments from the contest were when all participants engaged in activities together.

“It felt like a family. When contestants started to be eliminated, it made us feel like a close-knit group was slowly diminishing,” she recalled.

She said the most challenging aspect of the competition was doing the business activities.

“The business challenges, where one of them was that we were required to sell flowers to the public around Kuala Lumpur, was tough as I primarily focus on acting and hosting. However, I persevered and successfully completed the tasks,” she said.

Nurelyana advised aspiring contestants to have confidence and some background in the arts.

“Confidence is key, and it’s crucial to have at least basic knowledge in the field. Before joining, research and prepare yourself, as even basic skills make a significant difference.

“As for me, I think the knowledge I have had since childhood has prepared me to go to the audition; otherwise I wouldn’t have dared to join first, and that was why I was willing to wait until I finished studying,” she said.

Nurelyana cited her family as her motivation for participating in Dewi Remaja.

“My family and my upbringing in the arts field have motivated me. Starting with dancing at a young age and later joining theatre and TV commercials, inspired me.

“My mum told me that if I want to continue pursuing my interest in this field, I have to do my best in SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) first. Later on, I went on to pursue my studies at UiTM Puncak Perdana. Dewi Remaja then provided me with the exposure I desired,” she said.

On future plans, Nurelyana said she is looking at potential collaborations with Astro.

“We are still in the planning stages, discussing projects like acting and hosting. Details are confidential, but I’m excited for what the future holds,” she added.

The 13th Dewi Remaja was organised by Nu Ideaktiv in collaboration with Astro.