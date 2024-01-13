Authorities out to address traffic issues in Kapit

KAPIT (Jan 13): Kapit Resident Galong Luang recently engaged all local heads of relevant authorities in an inspection of a traffic light project site at the junction connecting Jalan Bletih, Jalan Airport, Jalan Bukit Goram and Jalan Ulu Sungai Selirik here.

Those present were Deputy Resident Robert Liman, Kapit Public Works Department (JKR) divisional engineer Jawa Gara and technical assistant Rose Mina, the divisional water engineer Andres Inchetekoster and water treatment plant engineer Dominic Galau, as well as Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) Kapit engineer Mohd Khairuldin, and Kapit District Council (KDC) technical assistant Asun Pengabang.

Others included representatives of the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

In his remark, Galong said the purpose of the site visit was for the representatives of the relevant authorities to gain a better understanding of the current traffic situation in the area and also to discuss ways to address and improve it.

“This traffic area serves as the main gateway to Kapit town from Bletih and Sibu, Bukit Goram-Sungai Yong, Nanga Antaroh, and Sungai Bena-Ulu Sungai Selirik.

“Earlier, the JKR had conducted a survey on vehicles passing through this junction, of which the finding showed that more than 40,000 vehicles of all kinds passed this traffic area every day.

“It also said during the festive holidays like Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak, Hari Raya Aidilfitri , Christmas and New Year’s Day, the traffic would get even ‘heavier’ because of travellers coming in and out,” said Galong in a statement.

In this regard, he expressed hope that the authorities involved in the site visit, as well as other agencies such as Telekom Malaysia Bhd, Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) could work together in coming up with the most viable options, in term of costs and minimising the disruption of utilities, for improvement works on this traffic area.

“The JKR has been proposed to run the upgrading works, with cooperation from other authorities.

“My hope is for all the relevant agencies to sincerely cooperate and come up with solutions to resolve the traffic issues, which are the main concern of the local road users and also the travellers to Kapit,” said Galong.

On a related note, Galong was happy that the Selirik Road here had opened to public earlier this week, which should help ease the congestion at the road linking Kapit Town and the eastern routes, namely Selirik, Pantu, Melekun, Mujong, Baleh and Nanga Merit.