Counselling crucial for caretakers of elderlies to cope with emotional stress, says See

KUCHING (Jan 13): Psychiatric counselling is important for caretakers of senior citizens to ensure they can cope with the emotional stress, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

He voiced his understanding that providing care to the elderly at home has always been a challenge, and the necessary emotional support must be made available to all parties.

“It is not easy to care for elderly people and some caretakers might even have depression or stress,” he said when met by reporters during a health screening programme funded by his office today at the Sungai Maong multipurpose hall.

See said in view of this, his office is now funding health screening programmes at various locations every two months — offering counselling services as well as providing glucose and blood pressure monitoring.

“Psychiatric counselling is quite important as people tend to forget about this aspect. People always don’t admit they have emotional issues, and they are not familiar with them. So, we have counsellors to come in and mingle with them,” he added.

On the health screening today, See remarked they expected some 200 elderlies from the nearby residential neighbourhood to come for the health screening today.

A similar programme was held at an old folks’ home at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee last year.

The health screenings are held in collaboration with the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation Batu Lintang branch.