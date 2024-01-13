Curtin Malaysia hosts Indonesian researchers under venture programme

MIRI (Jan 13): The Faculty of Engineering and Science at Curtin University Malaysia here recently hosted two visiting researchers from Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember (ITS) in Surabaya, Indonesia under a collaborative programme.

Anisa Ratnasari and Isti Faizati are the representatives of ITS, a leading university in the field of science and technology in the republic.

The four-week research venture, which was conducted under the guidance of Assoc Prof Tony Hadibarata, the coordinator of the Master of Sustainable Aquaculture Programme at the Faculty of Engineering and Science of Curtin Malaysia, involved an intensive exploration of topics related to microplastic contamination in aquatic environments and the isolation of microorganisms capable of degrading organic pollutants.

Hadibarata expressed his enthusiasm for the programme, saying that the collaboration with ITS, and also the presence of Anisa and Isti had been a meaningful and enriching experience.

“It exemplifies the importance of international partnerships in advancing scientific knowledge and addressing global challenges.

“We look forward to the dissemination of their findings through research articles and the submission of a research grant proposal to international funding bodies,” the associate professor said in a statement.

In her remarks, Anisa regarded working alongside the researchers and faculty members at Curtin Malaysia as ‘an invaluable experience’.

“This collaboration has enhanced our understanding of environmental issues, especially in Malaysia. We are excited about the potential impact of our research and look forward to sharing our findings with the global scientific community,” she said.

Beyond the confines of the laboratory, Anisa and Isti also took part in a knowledge-transfer programme in collaboration with the Faculty of Engineering and Science for the pupils at SK Kuala Baram 2.

The programme taught the pupils practical, sustainable environmental solutions that could benefit their communities, such as rainwater harvesting and composting of various types of waste.

Isti, in her remarks, hailed the ITS-Curtin Malaysia collaboration as a ‘reflection of shared commitment of both institutions towards advancing knowledge, fostering international collaboration, and addressing real-world challenges’.

“The outcomes of this programme are anticipated to have a lasting impact on both scientific understanding and community development, exemplifying the transformative potential of global research partnerships,” she said.

