DCCI deputy chief: Little capital, inexperience main obstacles for Dayaks in business

KUCHING (Jan 13): The lack of finance or credit plus lack of experience are great challenges to the Dayaks in business, said Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) deputy president Kilat Beriak.

He explained that with little capital and financial capacity, it is hard for them to even start a small scale enterprise like retail, running food stalls or even selling ‘cucur pisang’ (banana fritters).

“I read recently that Tekun Nasional has granted quite a sizable sum of micro financing, including RM52.8 million through the Indian Entrepreneur Development Scheme (SPUMI) which has benefited 3,932 entrepreneurs. I hope that Tekun Nasional would be similarly generous particularly to DCCI and its members in Sarawak,” he said in a statement yesterday.

It was issued following the completion of a briefing on National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) financing schemes attended by more than 40 Dayak entrepreneurs at DCCI Building here recently.

According to Kilat, the briefing by Tekun Nasional was the latest in DCCI’s efforts in preparing its members for a more meaningful and greater participation in business.

He also mentioned that in general, business is something new to the Dayak community probably because of their ancestral background as subsistence farmers which caused them to be late comers to business.

“Past development initiatives undertaken by the government have assisted our community. Some Dayaks have made significant economic progress. However, the majority of the Dayaks still lag far behind nationally and globally.

“We need to organise ourselves to catch up in business, commerce and industry. This was the background and in fact the main motivation for the formation of DCCI,” he said.

Meanwhile, the briefing held on Jan 11 was conducted by Tekun Nasional Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneur Development executive Siti Haja Muhammad Mustapha.

Kilat hoped the briefing was fruitful and meaningful to DCCI members in their respective fields of business.

“The participants are involved in various types of business activities and mainly come from Kuching, Serian, Bau and Miri.

“For those who have received the various trainings, they may now wish to look for funding to start or expand their businesses. Tekun Nasional is here to extend its helping hand, briefing us on the available facilities and funding schemes,” he added.

Also present at the briefing were DCCI president Dato Allan Keripin, secretary general Libat Langub and executive secretary Terence Temenggong Jayang.