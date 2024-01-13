Deputy DUN Speaker to request S’wak govt to consider raising community leaders’ allowances

KUCHING (Jan 13): Muara Tuang assemblyman Dato Idris Buang will request the Sarawak government to consider raising the allowances of community leaders and village chiefs to commensurate with their current responsibilities.

Idris, who is also the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Deputy Speaker, said the current monthly allowance for community leaders is RM1,300, while village heads receive RM900.

“Community leaders often play an important role in grassroots governance, requiring time and effort to address local issues, coordinate community activities and act as a link between residents and the government.

“The responsibilities of community leaders need to be reviewed to ensure that the increase in monthly allowances is commensurate with their efforts and contributions,” he said when officiating at the Samarahan District Community Leaders and Village Chiefs (KMKK) Club annual general meeting today.

On Nov 27 last year, Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai said any revisions to the allowances of over 7,500 community leaders and village chiefs in Sarawak will need to be thoroughly studied first.

He had said this after several backbenchers had raised the issue during the DUN sitting last Nov.

Meanwhile, Idris at the function he also announced an allocation of RM30,000 to the Samarahan District KMKK Club for annual activities.

Also present were Samarahan district officer Ahmad Abdul Razak, Samarahan Division Malay Temenggong Chek Bujang and Samarahan District Malay Pemanca Seli Hasan.