Dr Sim: First technical meeting on S’wak health autonomy ‘historical’, shows commitment to MA63

KUCHING (Jan 13): The first technical meeting on Sarawak’s health autonomy held on Friday is not only historical, but shows the highest level of commitment to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said the meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here was attended by top leaders from the civil service as well as policy and law makers from the federal Health Ministry (MOH) and Sarawak.

“We shall be able to report progress to the working committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and eventually the MA63 committee chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“PM YAB Anwar when chairing the MA63 meeting had stated we need to be ‘adil’ (fair) to the agreement made by our forefathers in 1963,” he said in a Facebook post.

Leading the MOH delegation at the meeting was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad who was accompanied by Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang and senior officials.

Dr Sim led the Sarawak delegation, which comprised Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang; Sarawak attorney general Datu Saferi Ali; State Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong; and other senior officers.

Commenting further, Dr Sim said the meeting was timely as there were issues which failed the needs and aspirations of Sarawakians after 60 years of Malaysia.

He recalled that 60 years ago, the nation’s forefathers had a series of meetings leading to the formation of Malaysia by Sabah, Sarawak, Singapore and Malaya.

“Thanks to the Ministry of Health Malaysia for coming to Sarawak for the beginning of a series of technical meetings on Sarawak health autonomy under MA63 (delegation of power) coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Malaysia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Dzulkefly told reporters in Kuching on Friday that the MOH would examine Sarawak’s proposal regarding the autonomy of healthcare presented by Dr Sim.

He revealed small working committees would be formed to follow up on the recommendations.

“I think the application is very reasonable and related to issues of infrastructure, governance, matters related to human resources, positions and so on.

“So it (proposal) includes everything and is very comprehensive,” he said when met by reporters after visiting the Petra Jaya Hospital project site.