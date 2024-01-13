Extend passport-free travel system to Sarawak, says Miri MP

MIRI (Jan 13): Putrajaya and Sarawak, together with the Brunei government, should explore the possibility of introducing a passport-free travel system that would allow better movements across the two countries’ border in Sarawak.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man made this suggestion in commenting on the announcement of the proposed implementation of this system between Malaysia and Singapore following the meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

“I urge both federal and state governments to work together in reaching a similar initiative at the border between Sarawak and Brunei,” he said.

Malaysia and Singapore, on Thursday, had announced their agreement to develop a passport-free travel system to allow better movement across the two countries’ border at the south of Johor.

Malay Mail reported that the Ministry of Economy Malaysia and Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry said both governments had also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) to strengthen economic ties between the state and the republic.

Under the agreement, both countries had agreed to explore several initiatives including the adoption and implementation of a passport-free, QR code-based clearance system on both sides, to facilitate more expeditious clearance of people at land checkpoints.

Chiew said the same move should also be extended to Sarawak, especially at the customs, immigration and quarantine centres (CIQs) of Miri, Limbang and Lawas, to ease long queues particularly during festive seasons and long holidays.

“And subsequently, we can also try to aim for setting up a special economic zone between Brunei and Sarawak, which can bring benefits to both countries,” he added.

According to Chiew, nearly one million travellers passed through Miri’s entry-and-exit points at Sungai Tujuh border checkpoint alone last year.