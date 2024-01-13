Former Communist Party of Malaysia chairman Abdullah CD dies at 100

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): Former Communist Party of Malaysia (CPM) chairman Abdullah CD, whose real name is Che Dat Anjang Abdullah, died in Thailand this morning. He was 100.

The news of the 10th Regiment of the Malayan People’s Army founder’s death was shared by his son-in-law, Indrajaya Abdullah on a Facebook post.

He said Abdullah died at 9.29am (local time) in Kampung Perdamaian Sukhirin, Narathiwat.

“Abdullah CD, or his real name Che Dat Anjang Abdullah, former CPM chairman and founder of the 10th Regiment of Malayan People’s Army, returned to the Almighty at 9.29 this morning in Kampung Perdamaian Sukhirin, Narathiwat Province at the age of 100 years and three months,” Indrajaya said.

Abdullah, who hailed from Lambor Kanan, Parit, Perak, celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct 2 last year. – Bernama