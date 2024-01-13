Male driver in Sibu injures head, leg in self-accident

SIBU (Jan 13): A 34-year-old man sustained injuries to his head and leg after he lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into the ditch at Jalan Lanang early this morning.

According to a statement from the Fire and Rescue (Bomba) operations centre, they received the emergency call at 1.11am.

Eight personnel from the Fire Rescue Tender and two from the Emergency Response Team were deployed to the scene. Also involved in the rescue effort were two police officers and three Health Department officers.

Upon arriving at the scene, the team found the victim was not pinned in his car but had difficulty moving due to the pain.

After he was extricated from the vehicle, paramedics gave him early treatment before sending him to Sibu Hospital.