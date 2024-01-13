Man on the Run: Fahmi, MCMC to scrutinise demand by Najib’s lawyer from legal aspects

PETALING JAYA (Jan 13): Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil will meet with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to scrutinise the demand of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s lawyer for the government to instruct the streaming application service, Netflix, to take down and prohibit the screening of the documentary ‘Man on the Run.’

Fahmi said that the meeting would take place soon to scrutinise various legal aspects before any decision is made regarding the matter.

“I and MCMC have just received the letter. Some initial views have been conveyed, but I think it needs to be given some consideration because we need to ensure it is based on the law.

“We need to examine this because it has been raised in court. So there are several things that need to be investigated, especially the legal aspects,” he said when met after inaugurating the ceramic art exhibition “Raaqoo, ‘Life Magnified – The Main Show’ by ceramic artist Adil Ghani, here today.

Recently, Najib’s lawyer demanded that the government instruct Netflix to take down and prohibit the airing of the documentary related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Messrs Shafee & Co stated that ‘Man on the Run,’ written and directed by Cassius Michael Kim, is sub judice and detrimental to Najib’s defence in the ongoing 1MDB trial.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said he would discuss with the MyCreative Ventures Group (MyCreative) to identify local artists who could be featured to produce special artworks that could be used as official gifts for the government.

“Previously, for me as the Minister of Communication, we had some gifts that we might commonly use. But for this year, maybe I will ask the team in the ministry to consider, why not find local artists to produce some special pieces for special occasions.

“I will discuss with MyCreative, which has helped many local artists, how we can work on gifts like this. This is among other things as a sign of support (for local artists),” he said. – Bernama