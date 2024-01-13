Marine police seize contraband worth RM64,125 in Miri

MIRI (Jan 13): The Marine Police Region 5 seized contraband alcoholic beverages worth RM64,125.35 in an operation at the roadside of Jalan Melayu here Friday.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said during the 2.30pm ‘Ops Kontraban’, a team of four personnel detained the van and upon inspection found alcoholic beverages of various brands.

“After interrogation, the driver of the van failed to produce any relevant documents from the Customs Department, therefore it is suspected the beverages are contraband,” he said.

Alexson said that the case has been handed over to the police Criminal Investigation Department here for further action and for investigation under the Customs Act 1967.