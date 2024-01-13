Miri motorcyclist hurt in collision with car

MIRI (Jan 13): A motorcyclist sustained light injuries after being involved in a crash with a car at Jalan Krokop 3 today.

The Miri Civil Defense Force (APM) in a statement said that it received a distress call on the incident at 8.24am from other road users.

Upon receiving the call, APM despatched a team to the scene. Upon arrival there, they saw the injured motorcyclist on the roadside.

After checking on him, the team later transported him to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the car was however unhurt.