Over 300 from 6 countries take part in 2nd S’wak Open Int’l Taekwondo C’ship

MIRI (Jan 13): Over 300 martial arts enthusiasts from South Korea, Brunei, Philippines, India, Nepal and Malaysia took part in the 2nd Sarawak Open International Taekwondo Championship which kicked off today.

The two-day championship, organised by the Aelma Taekwondo Club, took place at the Recreational Hall of Curtin University Malaysia Campus here.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin in his officiating address praised the organiser for putting the event together and creating a platform for martial art athletes to polish up their skill.

“In Malaysia, taekwondo has also been officially adopted as one of the sporting events in the Malaysia Games or Sukan Malaysia, commonly known as Sukma.

“Therefore, this competition is also a good exposure for our taekwondo athletes to raise their standard to prepare for selection to represent Sarawak in Sukma,” he said.

His text speech was read by councillor Nicholas Toh.

Continuing on, Lee said the championship was crucial as it gave an opportunity for local athletes to meet and compete with international athletes.

“I believe our athletes will be able to gain new knowledge and skills when engaging with international athletes.

“Therefore, I hope everyone who is participating in this championship will do their very best to achieve what they have been trained for.

“Do the best as you have trained for. Remember to uphold the sportsmanship spirit in you. Competition is a place where you show what you have trained and at the same time make friends and learn new things,” he said.

According to Lee, Taekwondo is a martial art that equips a practitioner with the skill to defend oneself.

As a sporting event, he said athletes are trained to be disciplined and conform to rules and subject to penalty for any breach of the rules.

“It is therefore a good discipline training ground. It is also a platform like other sports to nurture team spirit,” he said.

Meanwhile Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development II, Datuk Mohamad Razi Sitam, said the event was also a great venue to scout talent among disabled (PwD) Taekwondo athletes.

“For the first time, Malaysia is organising a Taekwondo event for OKU. This gives them the opportunity to highlight Malaysia’s name in the sport of Taekwondo.

“Last month, a Taekwondo athlete with cerebral palsy, Dunson Lihan Choi Chong Lee from Miri won gold and silver at the Para Taekwondo 2nd One Heart for the Disabled event in Bangkok.

“Under the guidance of Master Kim Tea Ho and Sarawak OKU Skills Development, our Sarawakian athlete managed to create a name for Malaysia at international level,” he said.

Razi hoped that soon there will be more Para Taekwondo athletes representing Sarawak and Malaysia in big tournaments including world championships and Olympic.

“Let’s make that hope possible because nothing is impossible if we work as a team to contribute to success, by playing our roles.

“Sports can also elevate one’s financial wellbeing,” Razi added.

Also present at the opening ceremony today were Miri Youth and Sports officer Roley Lagir; Malaysia Kukkiwon Taekwondo Association president Datuk Dr T Arasu; Aelma Taekwondo Clu president, Master Nagarajan Visuvanathan; World Para Taekwondo Federation (WPTF) in Malaysia chairman Dato Sri Wilfred Juot Kulungan; World Para Taekwondo Federation (WPTF) chairman Dr Lee Sang Heon; Korea Taekwondo Association in Malaysia technical chairman Master Kim Young Ho; and the event organising chairman Michael Teng.