Petronas to hold various activities in conjunction with 50th anniversary celebration

KUCHING (Jan 13): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) will hold various exciting activities in conjunction with its 50th anniversary celebration this year, said its head of Media Communications Jalina Joheng.

She said the activities lined up are an effort to appreciate the community’s unwavering support to the oil and gas company.

“The activities and programmes that will be carried out are in appreciation of the support received from the people of Malaysia, and this includes the media throughout the years,” she said during the Petronas Media Kuching dinner event at a hotel here on Friday night.

In her speech, Jalina expressed her gratitude to the media for their role in disseminating information to the public.

She also hoped the media will continue to collaborate with Petronas in the future.

“Your support and cooperation has been invaluable to us,” she added.

Jalina, a former journalist herself, was appointed as Petronas’ head of Media Communications after the retirement of her predecessor, Azman Ibrahim.

Among the invited guests at the event were Kuching Division Journalist Association chairman Ronnie Teo and Sarawak Public Communications Unit director Samuel Simon.