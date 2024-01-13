Police sergeant wants to report against MACC Sibu over wrongful confinement

SIBU (Jan 13): A 34-year-old police sergeant being alleged to have been involved in a corruption case would lodge a police report against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sibu branch over wrongful confinement.

Defence counsel Yap Hoi Liong said his client might want to have the necessary legal proceedings be taken against the MACC, which could include reports of abuse of power and contempt of court.

Yap stated that MACC Sibu had applied for a seven-day remand to be granted against his client to facilitate the investigation early yesterday.

However, this was dismissed by the Magistrates’ Court here, after which the court ordered for the release of his client.

“Despite that, MACC Sibu disregarded the court order when it misled my client to go to the MACC office at 12.35pm to sign some documents.

“At 2.37pm, MACC called for my client to have his statement recorded,” said Yap, stressing that this had already been done and no further statement would be required.

Yap also said his client had requested to see a doctor as he was not feeling well, but this request was rejected.

“This is confinement at the office of MACC, and it is not in tandem with the law. This is also abuse of power by disregarding the court order and may also amount to contempt of court.

“The agency should not take the law into their own hands; guilty or not, it is a different matter.

“Under the Constitution, before conviction, everyone has the presumption of innocence until guilt is proven,” Yap pointed out.

Yap and another defence counsel Ben Lau returned to the MACC yesterday afternoon to file a letter of complaint.

Adding on, Yap also said that MACC should look into the matter because his client would lodge a police report against the Sibu branch of the commission.

It is also stated that the police sergeant was previously remanded for suspected cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property involving almost RM500,000.

He was released on police bail on Jan 8 after his remand order expired.