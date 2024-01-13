Saturday, January 13
SFC urges Kg Nonok, Kg Sampun villagers to be cautious after sighting of large croc at river

By Samuel Aubrey on Sarawak
The Sarawak Forestry Corporation advised those residing in Kampung Nonok and Kampung Sampun to be extra cautious, especially when going to the river, after a large crocodile was said to have been spotted at the river near the two villages. 

KUCHING (Jan 13): A large crocodile measuring 11 to 12 feet is said to have been spotted at the river near Kampung Nonok and Kampung Sampun in Asajaya.

The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in a Facebook post advised those residing there to be extra cautious especially when going to the river.

It also called on them to take safety tips to avoid crocodile attacks, including not throwing rubbish particularly food leftovers which may attract the reptile.

Earlier, the Sarawak Edition Facebook page had forwarded a warning following the sighting of the crocodile.

It is said the river around the two villages is a source of livelihood for the locals, as most of them are involved in catching fish, crabs, clams and shellfish either using nets, fishing lines or other traps.

