Saturday, January 13
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»S’wak Immigration Dept detains 49 illegal foreign workers in Bintulu

S’wak Immigration Dept detains 49 illegal foreign workers in Bintulu

0
By Jane Moh on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

The illegal foreign workers being rounded up by Immigration officers. – Photo from Sarawak Immigration Department

BINTULU (Jan 13): The Sarawak Immigration Department recently detained 49 illegal foreign workers during Ops Kutip and Ops Bersama here recently.

In a statement today, the department said 57 foreign workers at various locations here including factories and plantations were searched during the operation.

“From the figure, 49 Indonesians were detained for not having valid work permits and travel documents,” it said.

The department said the case would be investigated under Section 6(1)(c), 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Article 39(b) of the Immigration Rules.

It also urged employers to ensure that their workers have valid work permits, otherwise both employers and employees will face consequences for the offence.

Sponsored links