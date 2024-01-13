S’wak Immigration Dept detains 49 illegal foreign workers in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 13): The Sarawak Immigration Department recently detained 49 illegal foreign workers during Ops Kutip and Ops Bersama here recently.

In a statement today, the department said 57 foreign workers at various locations here including factories and plantations were searched during the operation.

“From the figure, 49 Indonesians were detained for not having valid work permits and travel documents,” it said.

The department said the case would be investigated under Section 6(1)(c), 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Article 39(b) of the Immigration Rules.

It also urged employers to ensure that their workers have valid work permits, otherwise both employers and employees will face consequences for the offence.