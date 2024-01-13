S’wak parents: Students should continue wearing uniforms in schools

KUCHING (Jan 13): Several parents here have expressed their opinion that pupils and students should continue wearing uniforms in schools.

In a survey conducted by The Borneo Post yesterday, they stressed the importance of wearing school uniforms as a way to instil discipline in schoolchildren.

One of them is Arvellis Machillies, 32, whose nine-year-old daughter attends SK Siburan.

“As parents, we strive to provide the best possible environment to our children, including protection and sharing of love.

“As technology and education evolve over time, so do our children’s perspectives and behaviours.

“I believe that holding on to traditional values such as the school dress code can help instil discipline in them and teach them the importance of appropriate dressing.

“At the same time, however, it is also important to consider how the modern world is evolving and adapting.

“The school’s ability to handle the transition to a different dress code is still an unanswered question.

“As for now, I would like to hold those traditions,” he said.

Sharing similar sentiments, civil servant Jassica Akim, whose children are pupils of SK St Stephen in Bau, believes that the uniforms serve as the official attire for attending school, contributing to the development of discipline, self-presentation skills and also character-building in the children – all crucial for their future.

“For now, in school, my children would take turns between wearing school uniforms and sports attire.

“When there’s a Physical and Health Education (PJK) subject on certain days of the week, they would wear sports attire to school,” she said.

Meanwhile, Denise Alexie Raymond, whose 13-year-old son is attending SMK Kota Samarahan, regarded the continuation of school uniform usage as being practical, and at the same time, helping to alleviate the financial burden off the parents or legal guardians.

Echoing the sentiments of many other parents, she highlighted the role that school uniforms played in instilling discipline in the students.

On Thursday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry was gathering views and input from all parties regarding the guidelines for the wearing of uniforms by students to school.

However, no decision had been made by the ministry on the matter yet.

On May 3 last year, the ministry allowed students and teachers in all its educational institutions to wear sports attire due to the hot weather to avoid any health complications.