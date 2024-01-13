Underprivileged UiTM student gets support from DAP Stampin

KUCHING (Jan 13): The Stampin service centre of Democratic Action Party (DAP) has reached out to Connielia Tennent, an underprivileged student from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) to pursue her academic dreams.

The contribution given by the party is hoped to help the young woman pursue her master’s degree at the institution, said Michael Kong, a special assistant to Stampin MP and DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

“Connielia’s determination and intellectual curiosity are commendable and resonate with our belief that education is a vital tool for empowerment and societal transformation.

“Acknowledging the financial hurdles associated with higher education, we have provided Connielia with some contributions. This support is intended to ease the burden off her, helping to cover the academic expenses and also allowing her to focus more on her studies and research,” said Kong in a press statement.

According to him, DAP goes out to support Connielia because her family requires assistance in helping her achieve her educational goals.

In this regard, he said DAP had, over the past years, been actively working to create environment in schools that would be conducive to learning.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring that education is accessible to all. We aim to nurture bright minds and provide opportunities for them to thrive.”

Commending Connielia for her dedication to her academic pursuits, Kong said DAP was excited to see the impact of her work.

“We believe that her journey stands as an inspiration and a reminder of the importance of supporting education at all levels.

“We hope that this financial allocation would not only aid her in achieving her academic goals, but also inspire others to pursue their educational aspirations with vigour.

“Education is the cornerstone of personal development and societal advancement.

“As we move forward, we at DAP will remain committed to supporting educational initiatives and empowering dreams,” added Kong.