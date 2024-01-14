Almacrest Global Skills Centre caters needs for skilled early childhood educators

MIRI (Jan 14): Mayor Adam Yii lauds the Almacrest Global Skills Centre’s (Almacrest) mission to embark on providing education, training and skills development for the state’s early childhood educators.

Almacrest’s decision to make early childhood education as the anchor programme for their centre in Miri is not only timely but essential, said Yii in his officiating address at the centre’s grand opening at Piasau here, yesterday.

“The Department of Skills Development (JPK) has highlighted a substantial demand for skilled professionals in this industry, yet there has been a noticeable shortage of offerings,” he remarked.

“Almacrest has aimed to fill the void, not only in meeting the industry’s demand but also creating employment for the local community,” he said.

Having educated and experienced trainers in the field of early childhood education is imperative, said Yii, adding that the early childhood practitioners now have to acquire at least the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM).

“Having achieved mastery in this particular field is equally crucial in order for our educators to provide quality education to our young learners,” he said, while commending Almacrest’s initiative in offering the early childhood education course and certification to the locals here.

Meanwhile, Almacrest Miri centre manager, Sterwina Kho, disclosed that Almacrest was commissioned by JPK in March, 2019 and had its first establishment in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Despite the challenging circumstances presented by the global pandemic, Almacrest has continued to carry out its mission to provide quality education and training in the field of early childhood education, she said.

“As we stand here today, I am proud to announce that Almacrest has successfully produced more than 200 graduates from the Level 3 Early Childhood Education programme.

“More than 80 per cent of the graduates have landed themselves employment in the early childhood centres, while the rest are furthering their studies to the diploma level or being self- employed,” she said.

The Association of Registered Childcare Providers Miri chairman, Angela Goh, also delivered her speech at the event.

She emphasised on the pivotal role of early childhood education on a child’s cognitive, emotional, and social development – making it a fundamental component of the child’s growth and success.

Also present were Almacrest Global Sdn Bhd director Matthew Yen and community leader Penghulu Lee Thin Hin.