Clerk in Miri loses RM60,000 after accepting commission-based online job

MIRI (Jan 14): A female clerk in her 40s here suffered a loss of RM60,000 after accepting an online job offer which promised her commission payments.

Miri police chief Alexson Naga Chabu in a press statement today said the victim was tasked to buy and sell non-existing goods as a merchant in an online application.

He said she initially made a ‘commission withdrawal’ of RM5,000 but could not withdraw the remaining amount supposedly due to her not following their ‘customer service’ instructions.

“The victim made 11 transactions amounting to RM60,000 to a third-party bank account given by the suspect.

“She only realised she had been deceived when the promised commission was not received, and she lodged a police report on Jan 12,” he said.

Alexson said the case is being probed under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

In this regard, he advised the public to always be wary of online job offers, especially from social media sites that promise commissions and instant profits.

“Contact the National Scam Response Center (NSRC) on 997 if you are a victim of cyber fraud and if you have just made a money transfer transaction to the suspect’s bank account or e-wallet,” he said.