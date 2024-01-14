Colourful ‘Hiang Tiang Siang Ti’ procession parades through Kuching city centre

KUCHING (Jan 14): The much-anticipated Hiang Tiang Siang Ti, also known as the Deity of the North, procession took place Sunday, which was the fourth day of the 12th month in the Chinese Lunar calendar.

A record 170 lion and dragon dance troupes took part in the colourful procession this year, with representatives from Teochew clans across the country and China participating as well.

The annual procession began with devotees and participants convening at the centuries-old Hiang Tiang Siang Ti Temple at Carpenter Street, which can be dated all the way back to the 1800s, after which the temple management presented a flag to each troupe as the procession began.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who was the guest-of-honour, said the procession reflected the spirit of unity and tolerance nurtured in society in leading Sarawak towards a prosperous future.

“Today, what we are witnessing is not only a Chinese tradition, but a cultural event that is celebrated by all races,” Dr Sim said to the crowd before the procession started.

Onlookers and devotees who had waited for the procession by the roadside since 5pm were treated to various cultural performances and activities, as well as singers performing on brightly-lit floats specially designed for the occasion.

The routes covered by the procession included Ban Hock Road, Jalan Tabuan, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Padungan.

The Hiang Tiang Siang Ti Temple at Carpenter Street was built in 1863 but was previously located at what was formerly known as Soon Hong Street, now part of Main Bazaar, at least since 1844.

The temple had undergone reconstruction in 1889 after a big fire had razed the building in 1884. A major renovation of the temple had also taken place in 1968.

The Hiang Tiang Siang Ti procession has been listed as an annual event under the Sarawak Tourism Board’s tourism calendar.

The procession aims to express gratitude to the deity for the good fortune and blessings accorded to the devotees throughout the year.

Among those present at the procession were Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, Stampin Member of Parliament (MP) Chong Chieng Jen, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and Kuching Teochew Association’s president Chiew Boon Seng.