Fama: Madani Agro Sales gearing up towards achieving 5,000-session target

KUCHING (Jan 14): The 2024 Madani Agro Sales programme would be expanded towards achieving the target of 5,000 sales sessions, expected to benefit 7.2 million households nationwide with estimated savings of RM77.25 million.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli, in stating this, said last year, the programme recorded sales of RM90.8 million after being conducted at 5,271 locations nationwide, involving 73,508 entrepreneurs.

“Last year, this programme also successfully recorded savings of RM27.2 million for 10.5 million households.

“This clearly shows that the Madani Agro Sales has received a very positive response among Malaysians, especially those from the B40 (low-income) and M40 (medium-income) groups,” he said in officiating at the ‘Madani Agro Sales for Sarawak’ at Medan Niaga Satok here yesterday.

Aminuddin said in Sarawak, the programme recorded sales of RM5.059 million after being conducted at 353 locations throughout the state involving 7,889 entrepreneurs.

Adding on, he said the implementation of Madani Agro Sales programmes was being constantly monitored and further expanded to help alleviate the burden of the people facing high cost of living.

“The government is committed to formulating special strategies to ensure the well-being of those in need amid the cost of living challenges.

“Through Madani Agro Sales, it can contribute to the improvement of accessibility and availability to facilitate consumers in obtaining fresh products at affordable prices,” he said at the event, which also hosted Fama Development Institute senior director Isa Hamzah and Fama Sarawak director Ramli Mat Sani.

The Madani Agro Sales is a rebranding of the Direct Sales From Farm (JTDL) programme previously implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) through three implementing agencies: Fama, Farmers Organisation Authority (LPP), and Malaysia Fisheries Development Board (LKIM).

Fama has taken the approach of expanding the programme’s implementation in its retail outlets nationwide, including farmers markets, permanent farmers markets, and ‘agrobazaars’.

In addition, the organisation of the programme would benefit participants, consisting of contract farmers, government-guided entrepreneurs, manufacturers or processors of agro-food products.

Sellers would enjoy increased income through the concept of direct sales to consumers without involving middlemen, collectors and wholesalers.

Its special feature is the sale of selected fresh agricultural products at reasonable prices, such as vegetables, fruits, chicken, eggs, meat, fish, and others.

Moreover, there are also ‘Madani Combos’ and sales promotions for food products such as chicken, eggs, meat, Agromas products, and vegetables.