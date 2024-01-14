Floods: Sabah latest state to be hit, number of victims in Johor, Pahang dropped

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): Sabah has become the latest state hit by floods, involving 75 victims from 29 families placed at three temporary flood relief centres in the Beluran district as of 8 pm tonight.

According to the control centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang has dropped from 891 victims this afternoon to 617 people.

In Johor, 458 people are sheltering at seven relief centres, namely 136 at a relief centre in Mersing, 124 people at two relief centres in Kota Tinggi, 88 victims at two relief centres in Segamat, 85 victims at a relief centre in Kluang and 23 people at a relief centre in Batu Pahat.

In Pahang, 143 people are housed at two relief centres in Rompin, while 18 people at a relief centre in Pekan.

Checks at the telemetry stations of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that several rivers in Johor (Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Sungai Muar in Segamat and Sungai Endau in Kluang), Pahang (Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera and Maran, as well as Sungai Rompin), Perak (Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak), Perlis (Sungai Arau), Kedah (Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar), Selangor (Sungai Klang) and Terengganu (Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu) are at dangerous levels tonight.

Nadma also reported that 46 roads are closed, including Jalan Ladang Siang in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Jalan Kuala Mentiga-Terapai in Pekan, Pahang and Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun in Dungun, Terengganu.

Forty-seven people from 12 families are still taking shelter at a relief centre in Tawau, Sabah, while 38 people from 12 families are placed at a relief centre in Kuching, Sarawak, due to a fire incident, it added. — Bernama