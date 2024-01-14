Hold more local activities, Kapit Foochow women’s committee told

KAPIT (Jan 14): The women’s section of Kapit Foochow Association should hold more local activities involving its members.

This was highlighted by Kapit Foochow Association chief Sia Leh Ching during the annual general meeting (AGM) of the women’s wing at the association’s multi-purpose hall at Jalan Selirik here on Friday.

She further said after going through the activities report for 2023, she observed that the majority of activities conducted throughout the year involved the key office-bearers of the women’s committee travelling outstation to participate in programmes conducted by their counterparts from the Malaysian Foochow Federation.

“Of the 21 activities run throughout 2023, only 10 were conducted locally.

“I am calling upon our committee to do more for our local members.

“The main body has allocated funds to our women’s wing, and it is for you to organise and run activities involving our members,” she said.

Adding on, Sia hailed the women and youth’s wings as playing important roles in supporting the main body, in terms of planning and running all activities.

In this light, she called upon all members to always work closely as a team.

“The main body, and the women and youth wings, are just like a bird – it needs a body and two wings to be able to fly.

“Nonetheless, I commend our women’s section chairperson Tiong Kiu Lan and her committee for being active in participating in all the activities organised by the main body.

“My advice is let us work together to run more activities involving our members so that they would not feel neglected,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Sia said 2024 would be a busy year as Kapit Foochow Association as it had outlined various activities including the main body’s AGM this Feb 25, the ‘Chinese New Year Fellowship Gathering’, the ‘Ching Ming Festival’ in April, the ‘Dragon Boat Festival’, ‘Mooncake Festival’, and the annual Christmas gathering.

After the women’s section AGM, there was a joint birthday event to celebrate members whose birth months fall between January and June.

Also present were the association’s advisors Pemanca Wong Kie Ing, Penghulu Jenny Yu, Kapitan Ling Hang Pin, Kapitan Yiap Yii Hoo and Teng Lung Chee.