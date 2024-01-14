Law to maintain a govt for full term vital to ensure stability, says Ahmad Maslan

PONTIAN (Jan 14): Highlighting the significance of ensuring political stability, Umno Supreme Council Member, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, says it is important to address the proposal to enact a law for the uninterrupted governance of a government for its full term.

He emphasised that such legislation would empower the party securing a mandate in a General Election to lead the nation and advance its development agenda without being vulnerable to attempts to overthrow it.

“The proposal is a commendable one and will undoubtedly be refined by the relevant authorities, particularly the legal department headed by Datuk Seri Azalina Othman in the Prime Minister’s Department.

“This proposal is crucial to provide stability to the future governments and to prevent situations where a Yang di-Pertuan Agong has four Prime Ministers, leading to instability,” he said when met after a Public Works Department (JKR) briefing at the JKR building here today.

Ahmad was responding to a question about Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s proposal to table a bill in Parliament to ensure the continuity of a government administration until the end of its term.

Since the ascension of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on January 31, 2019, four different Prime Ministers have been appointed, starting with Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, followed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“They keep saying this and that. And that the statutory declarations are sufficient. So I support the Prime Minister’s proposal for the relevant parties to call for a motion of confidence or no-confidence in Parliament in February or March,” said Ahmad, who is also Johor UMNO Liaison Committee deputy chairman.

Yesterday, Umno President Zahid proposed the introduction of legislation that would allow a government to govern the country until the completion of its term, aiming to avoid the repetition of the situation witnessed during the 14th parliamentary term, which had three changes in prime ministers.

Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development was quoted as referencing the “Dubai Move” allegedly aimed at undermining the Madani Government led by Anwar. – Bernama