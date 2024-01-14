Man injured in single-vehicle accident at Jalan Matang

KUCHING (Jan 14): A man was injured after being involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Matang, near Kampung Kolong 2 this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said the victim is believed to have lost control of his car which veered off the road before landing in an earth drain.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at around 6.45am and rescuers from the Petra Jaya fire station were despatched to the scene.

“At the scene, the rescuers discovered that the victim was still trapped behind the driver’s seat.

“The victim, who suffers injuries to his legs and head, had to be extricated from the damaged vehicle using a stretcher,” it added.

Bomba said the the victim was given first-aid treatment before being transported to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment.

After ensuring that the area was safe to other road users, the rescuers wrapped up their operation at 7.19am.