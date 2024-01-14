Motorcyclist hurt in single-vehicle accident in Sibu

SIBU (Jan 14): A 53-year-old motorcyclist was hurt after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in front of a petrol station at Jalan Kampung Nyabor here yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu Central fire station in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 6.42pm and firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the victim was lying face down on the road.

“After conducting an assessment, the operation commander instructed the firefighters to place the victim on a stretcher,” it said.

It added that the victim was later sent to Sibu Hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 6.53pm.