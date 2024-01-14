MP: Infrastructure development in Sri Aman to be given focus this year

KUCHING (Jan 14): The development of roads and the focus on the Internet would be prominent in Sri Aman this year, meant to serve as a milestone for more comprehensive progress in the region.

Sri Aman MP Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie emphasised that infrastructure projects like roads and the Internet would be the primary focus for the development of the area.

“I hope that this year, particularly in Sri Aman, infrastructure development such as roads and the Internet would receive consideration and implementation.

“This allows further developments to be implemented in the area in the future,” she said at the cheque presentation ceremony at the Sri Aman Parliamentary Service Centre on Friday.

Doris also expressed hope that the recipients of the government grants would make use of the funds wisely, whether for holding activities at organisation-level, or school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) level.

“The distributed grants are from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition. We should express gratitude to them for the grants provided, which signify the government’s concern for the people regardless of religion and ethnicity,” she said.

Sixteen cheques amounting to RM105,000 value were presented to local PTAs, associations and clubs, while seven cheques for RM395,000 were presented to representatives of longhouses and villages in the area.

Also present was the supervisor of the Sri Aman Parliamentary Service Centre, Suggom Sadai.