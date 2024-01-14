MP: Mission schools instrumental in fostering unity, understanding among diverse cultures in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 14): Mission schools in Sarawak are more than just institutions of learning, said Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP said these schools have served as torchbearers of enlightenment, growth, and societal development.

“Founded on strong values and an unwavering commitment to education, mission schools have played a crucial role in shaping the fabric of our society.

“These schools have been instrumental in fostering unity and understanding among the diverse cultures that beautify Sarawak.

“They have provided a common ground where students from different backgrounds come together, learn from each other, and build lifelong bonds,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Yii, who was recently invited to grace the St Thomas’ School Annual Staff Dinner 2023/24 here, said the educators at mission schools were not just teachers but also play a role as mentors, guides, and beacons of hope in a world that often seems challenging and complex.

“Their role goes beyond imparting academic knowledge. We are here to nurture character, instill values, and inspire dreams.

“In the walls of these schools, we have a sacred duty. We educate not just minds, but also hearts and souls,” he said.

The national DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief said the vocation of mission schools is unique as these schools aim to cultivate not only intellect but also compassion, integrity, and a sense of justice.

“We are preparing these young minds not only to become scholars, but also responsible citizens and kind human beings.

“Remember, each child in your classroom carries a universe within them. They come to us with dreams, fears, and hopes.

“It is our responsibility to acknowledge their individuality, encourage their strengths, and support them in their struggles,” he said.

Also present was St Thomas’ School Board of Management president Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute.