New varieties of murraya flower and jasmine

RECENTLY I stopped by at a stall in the Sungai Maong Bazaar selling many plants and ornaments, where the sight of ‘murraya’ flowers struck my sight.

The plant was small, yet it bore clusters of white, fragrant flowers.

This variety is good for pot-planting, easily to be shifted either in the garden or for indoor displays (though this plant should only be placed indoors for a short time).

Anywhere it is, the sweet scent can definitely refresh the surroundings.

I find it interesting that the plant can be propagated easily through cuttings or ‘marcotting’ (the air-layering method, which involves propagating a new plant from a branch still attached to the parent plant, by getting roots to form on the branch).

Nova speciosa

In the intricate tapestry of nature’s creations, botanists and horticultural enthusiasts are often thrilled by the discovery of new species.

A recent success is the discovery of the flower plant called the ‘Murraya nova speciosa’, of which the name derives from its unique characteristics and captivating beauty.

It was found nestled in the lush greenery of a remote rainforest in Southeast Asia.

This floral brilliance comes with a striking contrast between its vibrant coral-coloured petals and the deep emerald green foliage, making it a specialty in the natural habitat.

This species emits a delicate and captivating fragrance, adding in a blend of jasmine and citrus.

Upon DNA analysis and comparison with the known species, scientists have confirmed the uniqueness of this plant, adding a new one to the murraya genus.

I bought one for my home garden, having placed it in an earthen pot for ease of supervision.

Growing this dwarf plant is easy, as it does not take up much space and can be mobile to accommodate sunlight and rain.

I was told that we could use floral liquid fertiliser to boost the plant’s health, apart from using compost.

I am looking forward to seeing it bloom soon.

Jasminum grandiflorum

Another attraction at the bazaar was the evergreen jasmine.

Many of us know that for centuries in China, this plant has been (and still is) the core ingredient for making jasmine tea.

However, the one at the bazaar had really large flowers. This variety is scientifically known as the Jasminum grandiflorum, greatly sought-after in the fields of perfumery and traditional medicine.

This flower is highly valued for its therapeutic attributes – its essential oil is believed to possess antiseptic and also aphrodisiac qualities.

It is said to be able to relieve stress, anxiety and depression, as well as being a key ingredient in many skincare products.

Also called the ‘Spanish jasmine’, it originates from the Himalayas and is native to China and Northern India.

It boasts evergreen foliage and produces stunning white flowers, characterises by their size like that of gardenias.

Jasmine blooms in clusters – always an enchanting sight for flower lovers, and augmented by their distinctive fragrance.

Cultivation and care

Growing a jasmine plant requires attention to specific growing conditions.

It thrives in well-draining soil, ample sunlight and moderate watering.

Pruning helps maintain its shape and encourages healthy growth, while providing support for its climbing tendencies.

Jasmine can flourish both indoors and outdoors, although the latter is better.

Happy Gardening!