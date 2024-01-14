Premier: Ruling govt must be determined based on freedom of choice, not coercion

KUCHING (Jan 14): Any move to determine the ruling government must not be based on coercion, says Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In this aspect, he opines that the proposal to have a special Bill to allow an elected government to serve for a full tenure so as to prevent any plot to overthrow it, ‘may not be compatible’ as Malaysia upholds the rights to freedom of speech and freedom of choice.

Nonetheless, he concurs that any such proposal must be referred to the legal experts.

“I don’t know the background of whether such a law can be implemented – I would leave that to the legal experts because in our Federal Constitution, it states the freedom of choice.

“Meaning we cannot use coercion, but we can use certain rules to monitor the political situation because democracy is based on the people’s freedom of choice,” he said in a press conference held after chairing Parti Pesaka Bumiputera (PBB) supreme council meeting at its headquarters here today.

Abang Johari, also chairman of the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), was responding to a reporter’s question about the Bill on full-government term proposed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last Saturday.

Adding on, the Premier called upon all MPs to continue working hard to help sustain and boost economic growth.

He also spoke about the ‘Dubai Move’ – an alleged plot to topple the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim – which he (Abang Johari) described as ‘a waste of time’.

He then reiterated GPS’ stand to continue its solid support for the Unity Government towards upholding political stability.

“For GPS, we want stability at the national level. There were ‘Dubai Move’, ‘London Move’, what other ‘Move Move’ – all of this must stop; we must focus on restoring our economy.”

During a town hall session on Saturday night, Abang Johari brushed aside speculations about him being the nation’s next prime minister, and for Sarawak to be given greater autonomy and other offers, including up to 20 per cent in oil revenue royalties.

In a statement, Ahmad Zahid proposed the introduction of a Bill in Parliament aimed at maintaining a particular government until the end of its term.

The Umno president emphasised that this would prevent the recurrence of instances where the prime minister was changed three times during the 14th Parliament term.

“I would like to suggest that a Bill be tabled, specifying that once a government, whether led by a dominant party or a coalition, obtains the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s approval, it should remain in office until the end of its term.

“If not, there would be a (repetition) of the previous instances which would be detrimental to the country and people as a whole,” the deputy prime minister told reporters after attending a workshop by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.