Premier: State govt forms committee to examine processes associated with Padu

KUCHING (Jan 14): The state government has established a committee to closely examine the processes associated with the Central Database Hub (Padu), said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Padu is poised to become the government’s primary list for the distribution of financial aid.

“We will organise a seminar where we will introduce the Padu process, and we must enhance connectivity to enable the transmission of our data to Padu.

“We will receive details from the Ministry of Economy, and we have Deputy Minister (Datuk) Hanifah (Hajar Taib) from PBB there. And we have established a committee to examine the Padu process in more detail between Hanifah and Datuk Sharifah Hasidah (Sayeed Aman Ghazali), who oversees federal and state affairs,” he said.

Abang Johari told reporters this during a press conference following the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Supreme Council Meeting at the party’s headquarters here today.

Addressing concerns about the availability of Padu in areas without internet connectivity, Abang Johari mentioned that the committee would further discuss this matter.

“We will explore options in order to get the data. If an area lacks connectivity, we have to find another option to obtain the data,” he added.