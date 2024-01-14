Premier’s pol-sec encourages council to continue assisting consumers

KUCHING (Jan 14): The National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sarawak branch is urged to continue their commendable work and generosity that have been prevalent over the years.

In expressing her gratitude, Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Kho Teck Wan acknowledged the organisation’s impact on the community and encouraged them to continue providing assistance to consumers.

“I would like to thank you, MTPN, for the work that you have done so far. Throughout the years, I have been to a few of the programmes organised by you, and I would like to say thank you for the generosity and for your awareness to all our people,” she said.

Kho, who represented Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, said this during the MTPN Sarawak Charity & Culture Dinner 2024 at Grand Riverine Ballroom in Petanak here last night.

Adding on, Kho said as the sales and service tax (SST) is set to increase from six to eight per cent, MTPN should continue to provide assistance to the consumers.

“I hope that the organiser and the Majlis Tindakan Pengguna Malaysia will exercise whatever that is in your power or whatever that you can do to assist our consumer,” Kho, who is also the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women chief emphasised.

Highlighting the importance of the MTPN’s role in complementing government efforts, Kho said: “The rights, of course, of our people are not just your primary priority but also the government’s priority.

“So, thank you, and I believe that your work will complement the efforts of the government.”

Addressing the guests, Kho also urged them to donate towards whatever causes that can help the community as a whole together with MTPN.

“I was made to understand that tonight we have many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that are here to showcase their presentations, as well as future donors.

“So, I urge that you donate generously, because this is after all going to the people who need it. So, thank you in advance for your generosity,” she added.

At the event, several paintings were displayed for auctions with all of them have successfully been sold by the end of the dinner.

The event was also made merrier with a number of cultural singing and dance performances from various participating NGOs.

Also present were MTPN Sarawak branch chairman Wynson Ong and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai.