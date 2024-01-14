Pujut rep: Entries for B40 home improvement project still open

MIRI (Jan 14): The Minor Rural Project’s Sarawak House Repairs for the Poor programme (PPRMS) is still open for application, says Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.

He therefore calls on the Pujut constituents to check their eligibility for the programme.

The programme, he said, is Sarawak government’s initiative to assist with repairing or making improvements to the homes of poor families.

Yii, who is also Miri mayor, had recently met the programme beneficiaries to inspect and hand over the seven units of completed home improvement projects.

He made his rounds of inspection on the roof and floor finishing of the projects, while at the same time gaining feedback from the beneficiaries.

Those who are eligible and wish to apply for the programme can contact Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut branch service centre on 019-886 3819.

Required documents include a photocopy or original copy of MyKad; marriage/divorce/death certificate; a land title of the house; and a digital photograph of the applicant’s house.