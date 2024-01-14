RM800 mln channelled for development agenda in Engkilili, says Uggah

KUCHING (Jan 14): A total of RM800 million has been channelled for the development agenda in Engkilili, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying this was in line with the commitment of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to safeguard the well-being of all Sarawakians

“GPS has brought development to Engkilili by upgrading the infrastructure, and continuing as many projects as possible so that they are not abandoned and are fully completed.

“The Sarawak government will also allocate RM1.5 billion every year to the Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada), from which Engkilili will also get development from the allocation,” he said while speaking at the Engkilili GPS Unity Programme here yesterday

Uggah, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said an application to build the Engkilili Waterfront has also been made to the Lubok Antu District Council (MDLA).

He added that the application will be supported by him together Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian when it is brought to the higher-level for approval later.

He also called on the people of Engkilili to practice the ‘Segulai Sejalai’ in order to maintain unity, bring development and upgrade life, including in terms of education and economy.

Also present were Dr Sim, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Lubok Antu MP Roy Angau Gingkoi Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee and other GPS leaders.