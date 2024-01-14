Set aside differences and work together to improve country’s economy, don tells political leaders

KUCHING (Jan 14): Political leaders in the country are called to set aside their political differences and work together to improve the country’s economy so as to help the people cushion the impact of rising cost of living.

In making this call today, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow said they should stop wasting their time on talking but focus on helping people who are struggling to make ends meet.

“The issue of economic uncertainty and high cost of living still haunt many people in the country. All politicians regardless of their political affiliations need to stop talking but focus on improving the country’s economy as the last general election ended in 2022 and the next will only come in a few more years,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar asserted that politicians must find smart and effective ways to ensure that the country’s economy can become stronger.

He said they are obligated to find means in improving the income of the people so that they can cope with the high cost of living.

“People are already fed up with political discussions, not to mention that we are still facing the spread of Covid-19 and its variants. Politicians must place the safety of the people above all and put a stop to the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

He observed that there had been complaints about high price of goods and services in the country.

In this regard, he called for stern action be taken against individuals who are caught breaking the laws particularly those involved in profiteering activities.

He said those selling goods and services at unreasonably high price can be penalised under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Mechanism to Determine Unreasonably High Profit for Goods) Regulations 2018.

Muzaffar opined that elected representatives should actively engage with the people to find out what their needs and problems are.

He said these political leaders must take immediate action to address complaints and requests from the ground.

“The relevant enforcement agencies must also do their job constantly and efficiently. They must take stern action against any individuals or organisations that are taking advantage over the current situation, causing further hardship to the people,” he added.

The academician said non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should also play their roles in educating the people not to fall prey to profiteering besides being aware of arising social and economic issues.

“NGOs need to channel all the inputs they gather to the government so that the government can truly understand people’s struggles and urgent needs,” he said.