Snowdan: Ministry identifying, safeguarding musical instruments belonging to state’s ethnic groups

KUCHING (Jan 14): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak is proactively identifying and safeguarding traditional musical instruments belonging to the state’s 34 ethnic groups, said its Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

Through collaboration with a higher learning institution, the ministry is conducting a comprehensive study with the goal of completing a detailed database on Sarawak’s traditional musical instruments within the next two years, he disclosed.

He made these remarks when leading a delegation from the ministry, embarking on a significant visit to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, along with three other museums in Arizona, USA recently.

The delegation comprised Senator Robert Lau and officers from the ministry.

According to a press release, the primary objective of this visit was to gain insights into the latest trends, best practices, and challenges prevalent in the heritage sector of Arizona.

“The ministry is actively involved in safeguarding the heritage of Sarawak while concurrently promoting the Creative Industry of Sarawak.

“This visit serves as a valuable networking opportunity with the state of Arizona, which is also dedicated to protecting its 36 ethnic groups,” said the statement shared on the ministry’s Facebook page.

The globally acclaimed Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, celebrated for its remarkable collection of musical instruments from around the world, boasts a staggering 7500 instruments from over 200 countries.

In addition to the Musical Instrument Museum, the delegation explored the Arizona Natural History Museum, IDEA Museum, and Mesa Arts Museum.

Recognising the pivotal role of exhibition design and presentation in delivering an engaging and effective visitor experience, Snowdan and the delegation engaged in insightful discussions with the museum management teams.

These exchanges covered the latest trends, best practices, and challenges faced by museums, contributing significantly to the enrichment of knowledge and practices for the ministry.