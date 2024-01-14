S’wak govt welcomes involvement of civil societies in NCR land perimeter survey initiative

KUCHING (Jan 14): The involvement of civil societies in the Sarawak government’s implementation of the new Native Customary Rights (NCR) land perimeter survey would be appreciated as such endeavour would necessitate shared responsibility, said Tan Sri Willian Mawan Ikom.

The Pakan assemblyman, who is also Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president, says for far too long, the Sarawak government ‘has been alone in the move’.

In view of there being many sub-regional associations in Sarawak, it is about time that they become a part of the solution to this peculiar problem that has been on-going over the years, he adds.

“Thanks to the DBNA (Dayak Bidayuh National Association), villagers would have a land documentation module that they can adopt in facilitating all efforts to expedite the pace of implementation,” said Mawan in a statement, issued in connection with a seminar on the land documentation module, held on Friday.

A collaboration between the SDNU and DBNA, the seminar highlighted the land documentation module, serving to complement the works conducted by the Land and Survey Department.

According to Mawan, the module includes the issuance of documents similar to land titles with comprehensive particulars of land ownership and a registry book for each village that has sought DBNA’s assistance in the NCR initiative.

“We call upon various Dayak-based associations to join this NCR initiative. Be part of the solution. It has been far too long that the government has been on it alone,” said the assemblyman, also an advisor in the Office of Sarawak Premier on food industry, commodity and regional development.

Mawan also called upon villages wishing to get their NCR land surveyed and be issued with titles, to firstly form a village land bureau, with the village headman or chieftain becoming the chairman in view of the need to have his or her verification on land ownership.

“The village land bureau would be the go-to group that SDNU would be liaising or work with in the event that it starts to embark on the NCR endeavour,” he added.

He said the SDNU, in collaboration with the DBNA, would continue to be playing the advisory role and facilitating all efforts by providing talks and training to the dedicated volunteers on global positioning system (GPS) operation, data collection and processing.

Mawan, however, admitted that all these activities would require a substantial sum of funding and time.

“Still, as long as the villagers are willing to receive assistance with open hearts, SDNU would be there for them.”

The new NCR land perimeter survey initiative was proposed by the government in 2010.

Meanwhile, the seminar on the land documentation module was conducted by DBNA president Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik and its land bureau advisor Datu William Parrick Nyigor.

Other DBNA Land Bureau members attending were Jinang Resos and Dr Charlie Ungang, who also spoke at the session.

Others present included SDNU NCR Land Committee chairman Lt-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw.