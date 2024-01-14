Tiong: Tourism, arts and cultural sectors must be explored as additional source of income for Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 14): The tourism, arts and cultural sectors must be actively explored as an additional source of income for Bintulu, apart from strengthening efforts in the heavy industries, said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister believed that by exploring these sectors, they could bring in more diverse resources and boost the other economic sectors in Bintulu.

He said as a heavy industry town, Bintulu has experienced positive economic growth in recent years, which is undoubtedly a reassuring development for various economic sectors.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will definitely work together with the Sarawak Ministry of Tourism to promote and develop Sarawak’s unique tourism industries, such as Dayak longhouses and the homestay programme in Malay kampungs, as well as Chinese Fuzhou cuisine, and others, by promoting related industries,” he said.

Tiong was speaking at ‘A Night With The People 2024’ event organised by the Progressive Democratic Party here on last night.

Adding on, Tiong reminded the relevant tourism industry operators to be aware of the importance of self-improvement and pursuit of progress and to be prepared to meet the peak influx of tourist arrivals this year.

“Focus on giving visiting international tourists a most wonderful travel experience and establish a positive image and reputation as a tourist city, and you will centre yourself as a major part of brand Malaysia,” he said.