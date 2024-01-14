Utusan Borneo Iban editor Mathias Kassap Gasan passes away at 49

KUCHING (Jan 14): Utusan Borneo Iban editor Mathias Kassap Gasan passed away at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here, around 3am today.

He was 49.

According to close family members, the cause of death was various complications, including a stroke.

Mathias went for a medical check-up at the SGH on Dec 27 last year, right after work, and was then prescribed some medication.

On Dec 29, he was rushed to the hospital after complaining about feeling unwell.

Later in the next day, he passed out and was immediately sent to the Intensive Care Unit, where he remained until his death, having never regained consciousness.

He is survived by his wife and their three sons.

Born on Aug 4, 1974 in Serian, Mathias grew up in Nanga Ulai in Ulu Rimbas, Betong.

He attended SK Sungai Pinang, a primary school in Simunjan where his father was the headmaster.

He underwent secondary education at SMK Balai Ringin and after Form 5, he pursued tertiary education at Institut Teknologi Mara (now Universiti Teknologi Mara) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Mathias joined Utusan Borneo, a sister paper of The Borneo Post, as an Iban language translator in April 2010 after leaving the now-defunct The Malaysian Today, where he was a newspaper vendor.

Several years later, he took over as the Iban page editor of Utusan Borneo.

Mathias was also an Iban language activist.

He was instrumental in the establishment of the Utusan Borneo-Social Development Ministry Forum Jaku Iban 2011 and Utusan Borneo -Aedil Pidato (Public Speaking) Jaku Iban 2018, where he took up the roles of the organising treasurer and organising secretary, respectively.